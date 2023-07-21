Stephenson County giveaway promotes firearm safety

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A partnership between federal and state organizations is making firearm safety accessible in Stephenson County.

Firearm owners can pick up a free gun lock next week with help from the Stephenson County Health Department.

The safety locks will be available July 25 through 29 at the Stephenson County Sheriff Department’s booth at the Stephenson County Fair.

