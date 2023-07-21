Safety is top priority for Stephenson County Fair leaders

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Amusement parks, local carnivals and county fairs kick into high gear for the summer. The Stephenson County Fair Association takes extra measures to keep fair goers and staff safe after a 10-year-old boy was thrown off a carnival ride in Antioch.

“Having my kids on those rides, they better be really good,” said Kate Boyer, Stephenson County Fair executive manager.

The recent carnival tragedy in Antioch raises fear among parents about the safety of certain rides. Boyer reassures families that’s unlikely to happen at their event.

“We have been in a contractrol relationship with CDAC, which is a mobile amusement company for the past three years,” She said. “The manager is actually a level 2 NARSO inspector, which is the National Association of Amusement Ride Safely Officials, and they do daily inspections.”

The Illinois Department of Labor is responsible for regulation and inspection. Most carnival rides are also monitored by the Federal Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“We search out for the ride companies that have good reputations, that they have good track records, are that they are certified, that they inspected with the state,” Boyer said.

First responders will scatter the Stephenson County Fairgrounds.

“We also are staffing an ambulance during the fair during the daytime hours and then at the nighttime hours, the Freeport Rurals and our volunteer departments,” said Hillary Broshous, Freeport Fire Marshal.

Along with having an ambulance on standby and an air-conditioned tent available to the public, Freeport firefighters will inspect the rides to make sure there are no cracks in the metal and permits are up to date.

“If we had any concerns as a fire department, we’re not going to put someone on a ride we can see something wrong with,” Broshous said.

Boyer says passengers can also double check for safety by making sure lap bars are all the way down, seatbelts are tightened, and children fit the height requirement.

The Stephenson County Fair runs from July 25 to 29.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.