Rockford retailers say shoplifting is on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shoplifting costs American stores nearly $20 billion every year, and local retailers say they’re seeing more of it.

“Unfortunately, it’s on the rise,” said DuShawn Denton, sales manager at Symbols Clothing in Rockford.

Denton says it is rare for his store to be hit by thieves because he’s been in retail long enough to know how to stay one step ahead of them. But some of his downtown neighbors haven’t been so lucky. He says most shoplifters share common traits.

“Unfortunately, they’re trying to fend for themselves to support some type of habit,” he said. “Unfortunately, it could be drug addiction or homelessness.”

Then there are those who swipe merchandise just for the thrill of stealing.

“Sometimes they’ll do it right in front of you,” said Joyce Krumm, owner of City Tobacco & More a convenience store near the corner of North Main and Mulberry streets, about a block from Symbols. “And you really don’t catch it until you go back and look. So, yeah, they’re getting pretty good at it.”

That is why store owners say they are more vigilant than ever to keep goods from disappearing from their shelves.

“I normally take up a position in the front [of the store], and I am very watchful,” Denton said. “You’ve got to keep your head on a swivel at all times, especially when multiple people are coming in the store.”

Store owners say when shoppers take things without paying for them, it has a devastating impact on their bottom line.

”It depletes your inventory, whatever that may be,” Denton said. “Then you have to replace that inventory.”

And when those types of losses occur, it means one thing for customers.

“We have to mark up our prices as well,” he said.

Cameras are helpful but watchful eyes are the best deterrent for retail thieves, Krumm said.

“They get a little irritated when they start noticing that we’re watching them,” she said. “Sometimes they’ll just walk back out.”

Common targets for shoplifters include clothing, makeup, food items, over-the-counter medication, electronics and alcohol.

The Rockford Police Department considers shoplifting a property crime. According to crime statistics, the department investigates roughly 3,500 property crimes each year. Nationally, one about one in 48 shoplifters is ever arrested.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.