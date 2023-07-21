NIU football picked to finish third in MAC West in MAC Coaches’ Preseason Poll

DETROIT (WIFR) - With just over six weeks until the return of NIU football, MAC coaches made their picks for the season at the conference’s media days in Detroit this week.

With 38 points, NIU was picked to finish in third in the MAC West Division behind Toledo (66 points, 11 first-place votes) and Eastern Michigan (55 points, one first-place vote).

“There is a lot of hunger among our guys,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said. “A lot of guys from the (2021 MAC) championship team are back. We were extremely young in 2021. We have a lot more experience now and those guys understand what it takes to win AND they have the leadership qualities to bring the young guys along. As we found out last year, you never know what young guy you’re going to need. We have to continue to build the depth so we can sustain for 12 games and more.”

