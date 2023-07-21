New playground program announced for Beloit

(MGN)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A new playground program to get kids to swim at Krueger Pool is announced on Friday.

The program allows staff to supervise the children and transport them to neighborhood parks to Krueger Pool from a bus.

The program will be on July 26, August 2, 9 and 16.

Here are the locations the staff will pick up and drop-off children:

  • Telfer Park: noon pickup and 3:50 p.m. drop-off
  • Summitt Park: 12:20 p.m. pickup and 3:30 p.m. drop-off
  • Vernon Park: 12:40 p.m. pickup and 3:10 p.m. drop-off

Transportation is free and entry to the pool is $2 per child.

Registration is required by 4 p.m., Tuesday each week. You can sign up by calling 608-364-2890.

