New family planning clinic coming; nearly half of existing abortion patients in Rockford are from out-of-state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford family planning center has provided 403 pill abortions since it opened its doors six months ago. Dr. Dennis Christensen says 180 of those patients were from Wisconsin.

A new family planning clinic is headed to Rockford, which is expected to open in the Fall.

23 News talks to Christensen and a right-to-life advocate about their thoughts on the future of the facility.

More than a year has passed since the Supreme Court ruling that basically overturned Roe V. Wade. Even though it’s legal, some in the state of Illinois say the fight isn’t over.

“Every abortion is such a human tragedy and they don’t have to happen,” said Kevin Rilott, director of Rockford Family Initiative, “If we come together to love and care for each other, we can end abortion in Rockford.”

Rilott says he thinks it doesn’t matter if patients cross state lines to receive an abortion, saying they shouldn’t happen at all.

“We believe that every child who has died because of this abortion clinic is a member of our human family,” said Rilott, “They are loved by god, they are children created in the image and likeness of god, and each one of them, they’re not just a number, they’re an individual person.”

Christensen opened the Rockford family planning center earlier this year. He disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, saying he thinks it’s ridiculous to call those who cross state lines to legally receive an abortion in Illinois, Criminals.

“Well firstly, I think it’s nuts, I mean, why are they involved with this in the first place anyway,” said Christensen, “You have some religious zealots; I am suspect of their real motivation. I just don’t understand why they are involved.”

Christensen says no matter what the future holds, people will do what they need to do.

“Back before abortions were legal, people were traveling out of the country to have their abortions,” said Christensen, “The law is not going to keep people from having abortions.”

Earlier this month, a Wisconsin judge ruled on an 1849 law, which interpreted abortions as being off limits. The law may not apply to consensual abortions. The case is expected to appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

