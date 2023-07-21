More than $9.1M coming to Illinois to support outdoor recreation

Illinois will receive a more than $9.1 million distribution from the Land and Water...
Illinois will receive a more than $9.1 million distribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to support public outdoor recreation and conservation projects.
By Sydni Stoffregen
Jul. 21, 2023
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois will receive a more than $9.1 million distribution from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to support public outdoor recreation and conservation projects.

The announcement comes as a result of recent changes to the LWCF Manual that encourages states to develop a deeper relationship with federally recognized Tribes and underserved communities, ensuring their eligibility to participate in environmental projects. By encouraging their governments to apply for these funds, the LWCF works to prioritize conservation efforts where tax dollars are not collected.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund helps further President Biden’s commitment to investing in America’s lands and waters, expanding access to the outdoors, and safeguarding the environment,” Deb Haaland says Secretary of the Interior. “These grants, matched primarily by state and local governments, will inspire collaborative conservation and improves equitable access to the outdoors for all.”

All 50 states are being included in the distribution of funds, including U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. Each state receives a portion of the funds based on population. Then, the funds are distributed based on need.

Since 1965, more than 45,000 projects have been supported by the LWCF with over $5 billion dollars being put towards national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and recreation areas. The LWCF also matches grants to Tribal, state and local governments for land acquisition and development with the hope they will be used for public parks and other outdoor recreation.

“All communities are deserving of local outdoor recreation,” Chuck Sams says, director of the National Park Service. “Through the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the National Park Service is proud to help communities and local governments upgrade and create new outdoor spaces that are most beneficial and enriching to their community so that everyone is able to take part in outdoor recreation close to home.”

The funds will be available to use until 2025.

