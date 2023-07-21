Joliet welcomes new Lion Electric factory

JOLIET, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois lawmakers and local community leaders came together to celebrate the opening of a new electric vehicle manufacturing facility through Lion Electric.

With the installation of this electric facility, the community is set to grow with incoming jobs and investment opportunities. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) has committed to getting Illinois to rely completely on clean energy in the next 25 years. Steps toward that goal are prioritize good-paying jobs and climate related repair in local communities. The community of Joliet is especially grateful for the opportunities the Lion Eletric will bring.

“As someone who understands transportation and automotive needs, I truly appreciate the technology Lion is instituting to improve the environment and the future for all of us,” says Terry D’Arcy, Mayor of Joliet. “This Joliet facility will bring roughly 1400 jobs in the future to Joliet and Will County.”

As part of Governor Pritzker’s investment in EV manufacturing and production across the state, the 900,000-square-foot facility is the largest all-electric U.S. plant that produces medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

“Lion electric is an extraordinary partner an represents more than the new jobs and investment they are bringing to Will County and to Illinois,” says Doug Pryor, president and CEO of the Will County center for economic development. “As leading OEM manufacturer of all-electric buses and trucks, Lion represents an important step forward, continuing Joliet and Chicagoland’s proud manufacturing tradition by supporting a growing EV and clean energy cluster.”

Joliet Junior College is also expecting Lion Electric to be a proactive partner. Students taking automotive courses at JJC get the opportunity to be immediately welcomed to the facility as entry level assemblers and end of the line technicians. JJC is pledging to join Lion and the Pritzker administration to bring innovation and growth to Illinois’ green economy.

