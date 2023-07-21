James Robinson signs with New York Giants

After being released from the Patriots the Rockford native is headed to New York.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball for a first down during the...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Rutherford, N.J. (WIFR) - Rockford native, James Robinson has signed with the New York Giants after the running back was released from the New England Patriots earlier this off-season.

The Giants were in need of depth at running back because of stalemate contract negotiations with Giants star running back, Saquon Barkley.

The undrafted running back has had great success in three seasons in the NFL, as he’s rushed 2,262 yards with 23 total touchdowns. He played with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets last season.

The Rockford Lutheran grad holds the record for career points and touchdowns in Illinois high school football history.

