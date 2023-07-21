Fantastic Friday ahead of slightly unsettled weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve had our share of nice weather this summer, but this week could make a legitimate claim to have been the nicest.

Temperatures have risen a degree or two each day this week, but few would contend that any one particular day was either hot or oppressively humid. The good news is that our Friday looks to be every bit as nice as the first four days of the week!

Sunshine will dominate from start to finish, though a light northeasterly breeze will blow, sending temperatures back, but only modestly. High temperatures are to reach 83° Friday afternoon, with humidity levels set to remain in eminently comfortable territory. It’s to be an absolutely perfect first day for Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days.

Another perfect day is on tap Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday may feature some subtle changes, though. While the day figures to start out quietly, there’s at least some guidance among a host of computer models that are generating some widely scattered, pop-up type showers and storms during the afternoon hours of Saturday. Should such a development unfold, rest assured that not all of us will see the wet weather, and those of us who do will do so only for a brief window of time.

Saturday is to start off on a quiet note. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few more clouds, and perhaps some showers and storms, may arrive in the afternoon Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The same type of activity is possible again on Sunday, especially given the warmer and slightly more muggy atmosphere expected to be in place, but it’s still far from a slam dunk to occur at this distance in time.

Heading into next week, the big story becomes the expected arrival of what looks to be our hottest spell of the summer. The expansive dome of hot air, currently lambasting the Southwestern U.S. with record-shattering heat, is set to expand eastward next week. It’s to bring temperatures to near 90° by Monday, the lower 90s Tuesday, and the middle to perhaps even upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, and potentially beyond. Factor in the increased humidity by the day, it’s possible heat index values may approach or even exceed 100° on one or more days during that stretch.

A hot dome is projected to spread eastward toward our area next week, with several 90s a good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

