Comfortable weekend before heat and humidity enters the Stateline

Stateline (WIFR) - Friday Night Flix is playing this evening with much better weather than last time. We will be dry tonight as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 plays at dusk in Davis Park. Our low overnight will be right around the 60° mark.

Tomorrow as the final day of Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days kicks off, clouds begin to enter our area. In the afternoon there is a chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

The highs tomorrow will be in the lower 80s.

The rain chances end by the evening leaving a very pleasant Saturday night with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies as the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out throughout the day. Highs are in the mid 80s as the heat wave starts to warm us up.

Next week is looking hot and humid. Temperatures will climb from the low 90s Monday and Tuesday to the mid to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.

Try to drink plenty of water next week and try to stay out of the heat if you can as heat indices will be in the triple digits.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.