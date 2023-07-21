2023 Brat Days with the Alpine Kiwanis Club starts Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The parking lots at Blain’s Farm & Fleet and U-Haul will be filled with thousands of people this weekend as the Alpine Kiwanis Club hosts Brat Days.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday July 21 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday July 22. It will be held at two locations:

U-Haul at the corner of E. State at Mulford Rd.

Blain’s Farm and Fleet at 7300 E. Riverside Blvd.

Both locations will have drive-thru, walk Up and on-site seating in addition to live entertainment.

For those who want brats for breakfast, there will be a ‘Take your Brat to Work Day’ event (drive-thru only) between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Farm & Fleet location. Alpine Kiwanis Club PR Chairperson Karen Tilly anticipates a long line of cars. They’ve already had large orders of 300, 250 and 125 brats for some companies to take to work.

“Sometimes it’s really overwhelming when we have 25 cars in line tomorrow morning at 5:30 and we don’t open till six,” says Tilly.

100% of the proceeds from the event go to local non-profits and the community. The event raised $600 when it started in 1971 and has since donated more than $2 million since then. The event took a year off during COVID-19 but hosted a fundraiser that year to make up for it. Last year, the $90,000 from the event not only helped several local non-profits, but it also provided $3,000 scholarships for 10 high school seniors.

Organizers are optimistic the proceeds will hit six figures this year, given the number of pre-sale tickets sold is higher than ever.

“When you order, you order so early you don’t know but when you see those number you hope to don’t run out.”

In preparation for a packed event, the Kiwanis Club ordered 22,000 brats, 3,500 hot dogs and 38,000 pounds of potatoes to make the potato chips. The sites also have a bigger food tent to prepare the food.

Those interested much by a ticket to attend the event. They will be available for purchase at both locations.

