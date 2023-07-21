2023 Brat Days with the Alpine Kiwanis Club starts Friday

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The parking lots at Blain’s Farm & Fleet and U-Haul will be filled with thousands of people this weekend as the Alpine Kiwanis Club hosts Brat Days.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday July 21 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday July 22. It will be held at two locations:

U-Haul at the corner of E. State at Mulford Rd.

Blain’s Farm and Fleet at 7300 E. Riverside Blvd.

Both locations will have drive-thru, walk Up and on-site seating in addition to live entertainment.

For those who want brats for breakfast, there will be a ‘Take your Brat to Work Day’ event (drive-thru only) between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Farm & Fleet location. Alpine Kiwanis Club PR Chairperson Karen Tilly anticipates a long line of cars. They’ve already had large orders of 300, 250 and 125 brats for some companies to take to work.

“Sometimes it’s really overwhelming when we have 25 cars in line tomorrow morning at 5:30 and we don’t open till six,” says Tilly.

100% of the proceeds from the event go to local non-profits and the community. The event raised $600 when it started in 1971 and has since donated more than $2 million since then. The event took a year off during COVID-19 but hosted a fundraiser that year to make up for it. Last year, the $90,000 from the event not only helped several local non-profits, but it also provided $3,000 scholarships for 10 high school seniors.

Organizers are optimistic the proceeds will hit six figures this year, given the number of pre-sale tickets sold is higher than ever.

“When you order, you order so early you don’t know but when you see those number you hope to don’t run out.”

In preparation for a packed event, the Kiwanis Club ordered 22,000 brats, 3,500 hot dogs and 38,000 pounds of potatoes to make the potato chips. The sites also have a bigger food tent to prepare the food.

Those interested much by a ticket to attend the event. They will be available for purchase at both locations.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman
Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Powerball jackpot graphic
Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Winnebago County
Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.
Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died

Latest News

2023 Brat Days with the Alpine Kiwanis Club starts Friday
Rockford Public Schools partners with staffing company to hire substitute teachers
A promotional Ectomobile from the "Ghostbusters" film franchise is on display at Historic Auto...
Expansion pays off for Roscoe’s Historic Auto Attractions
Caleb Grimaldi wants to be the "mane" event at the national mullet championship this Summer.
10-year-old South Beloit boy reaches top 100 in national mullet championship