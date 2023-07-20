Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Winnebago County recently, you could be $50,000 richer.

Two $50,000 winning tickets were sold for Wednesday’s $1.08 billion drawing―one at the Love’s Travel Stop on South Main in Rockford, and another at the Shell Gas Station on Cameron Drive in Durand.

A total of eight winning tickets were sold across Illinois including a $1 million winner sold in Elmhurst.

One lucky player in California won the massive jackpot, which was the third largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history.

