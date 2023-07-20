Storm chances return early Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re off to a whale of a start to the workweek weather-wise. For a third straight day, the Stateline enjoyed abundant sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, and eminently comfortable humidity levels.

Moisture levels are on the rise Wednesday evening, though, and with a cold front dropping southeastward out of Minnesota and Wisconsin, attention will briefly be focused on the possibility for showers and thunderstorms in the hours ahead.

Current modeling suggests the 4:00 to 8:00am window is the one most conducive for any widely scattered showers and storms to occur, though it should be noted that not all Stateline locales are to be on the receiving end of wet weather.

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may enter the area toward sunrise Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It should also be noted that severe weather is not a concern with this activity, simply due to the timing of its arrival. That threat confined to areas well north and west of our immediate area.

Storms, should they arrive here, will not pose a severe weather risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things are to take a significant turn for the more pleasant Thursday, and quite quickly at that. Sunshine will take back over by mid-morning, and will persist for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will have little trouble reaching the middle 80s, though a northwesterly wind will send humidity levels quickly lower.

Sunshine will quickly take over on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday looks to be essentially a carbon copy of Thursday, minus the early rain chances. Wall-to-wall sunshine is on the docket Friday to go along with seasonable temperatures near 83° and extremely comfortably humidity.

Sunshine is to dominate on Friday, with northerly winds keeping things comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday may feature just a few more clouds, and an isolated shower or storm isn’t entirely out of the question, though the vast majority of our day will be dry. High temperatures Saturday will again top out near 83°.

A few more clouds are possible Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll want to take full advantage of the comfortable conditions we’re presently enjoying. That’s because all signs continue to point toward a major hot spell next week. Current projections place 90°+ temperature here by Tuesday with temperatures potentially reaching the middle 90s in the Thursday/Friday timeframe.

