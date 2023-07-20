Stateline organizations prepare for impending heat wave

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 90′s next week, Stateliners will be feeling hot, hot, hot! With air conditioners blasting, fans firing up, and freezers being filled to the brim, some may worry about the overload to our power grids. However, energy company COMED says bring on the heat.

External affairs manager George Gaulrapp says the company isn’t just strengthening the power grid during periods of extreme weather, they’re doing it year round.

“It’s multiple tasks. It’s been over several years that we’ve invested into the grid, different wires, undergrounding, new poles,” he said.

The company wants to ensure that when the heat almost has you beat, you can fight back. If you do lose power though, Gaulrapp says the company will know right away.

“We have our AMI meters out there so if your power goes out we have last gasp technology that will send us a message that the power is out at your address,” he told 23 News.

For those not fortunate enough to have a permanent roof over their heads, the Rockford Rescue Mission is prepared for an influx of people.

“We just try to make sure that everybody is comfortable. We are open as a cooling center for the city of Rockford so just come in, we’re going to have ice water in both our dayrooms and come in to keep cool,” said the Director of Outreach Services, Mike Hedrick.

If people do come in with signs of things like heatstroke, the Hope Center at the mission can help.

“Our nurse is an awesome person and if there is any reason we need to get them to a medical facility we’ll absolutely do that,” Hedrick said.

Below is a list of cooling centers in Winnebago County:

  • The Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford
  • Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State Rockford
  • City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department612 N. Church St. Rockford
  • Brooke Road United Methodist Church, 1404 Brooke Road, Rockford
  • Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park

If you do need to contact COMED for any reason, here is the number: 1-800-334-7661

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman
Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.
Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Latest News

Caleb Grimaldi wants to be the "mane" event at the national mullet championship this Summer.
10-year-old South Beloit boy reaches top 100 in national mullet championship
Caleb Grimaldi wants to be the "mane" event at the national mullet championship this Summer.
10-year-old South Beloit boy reaches top 100 in national mullet championship
Expansion pays off for Roscoe's Historic Auto Attractions
MARK WIFR 7-23-23
Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart.
‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin