Stateline organizations prepare for impending heat wave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 90′s next week, Stateliners will be feeling hot, hot, hot! With air conditioners blasting, fans firing up, and freezers being filled to the brim, some may worry about the overload to our power grids. However, energy company COMED says bring on the heat.

External affairs manager George Gaulrapp says the company isn’t just strengthening the power grid during periods of extreme weather, they’re doing it year round.

“It’s multiple tasks. It’s been over several years that we’ve invested into the grid, different wires, undergrounding, new poles,” he said.

The company wants to ensure that when the heat almost has you beat, you can fight back. If you do lose power though, Gaulrapp says the company will know right away.

“We have our AMI meters out there so if your power goes out we have last gasp technology that will send us a message that the power is out at your address,” he told 23 News.

For those not fortunate enough to have a permanent roof over their heads, the Rockford Rescue Mission is prepared for an influx of people.

“We just try to make sure that everybody is comfortable. We are open as a cooling center for the city of Rockford so just come in, we’re going to have ice water in both our dayrooms and come in to keep cool,” said the Director of Outreach Services, Mike Hedrick.

If people do come in with signs of things like heatstroke, the Hope Center at the mission can help.

“Our nurse is an awesome person and if there is any reason we need to get them to a medical facility we’ll absolutely do that,” Hedrick said.

Below is a list of cooling centers in Winnebago County:

The Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford

Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State Rockford

City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department612 N. Church St. Rockford

Brooke Road United Methodist Church, 1404 Brooke Road, Rockford

Loves Park City Hall (gymnasium)100 Heart Blvd. Loves Park

If you do need to contact COMED for any reason, here is the number: 1-800-334-7661

