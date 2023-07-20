Rockford Public Art Trail highlights local artists, installations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the last decade, the Rockford region has become an epicenter for unique and innovative public art.

Now, with the help of a digital directory, enthusiasts can learn more about who created each piece and the story behind them.

More than 100 public displays are highlighted along the new Rockford Public Art Trail, mapped out by a mobile-friendly passport available here. The passport is an online directory that uses geo-location services to highlight art in surrounding areas.

“Rockford has both a high quality and quantity of public art and we want to showcase that to potential visitors and our residents” John Groh said, president/CEO of Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB). “The new Rockford Public Art Trail will help RACVB celebrate and promote public art to visitors and also make it more accessible and easier to find and enjoy for our residents.”

Passport users can check-in at different art locations using their mobile device, and access information about the artist information, and details of the piece.

As part of the kick-off celebration of the Public Art Trail, each check-in completed by July 31 will earn points towards prizes, and every five check-ins will earn one entry into a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card.

In 2019, the bureau launched CRE8IV, Rockford’s large scale art installation initiative. Since then, more than 40 large-scale murals have been commissioned in Winnebago County along with dozens of sculptures and art installations.

“Adding public art to public spaces enhances our neighborhoods and brings vibrancy to our community, which is good for residents and makes our community more appealing to potential visitors,” Groh said.

To sign up or for more information about the Rockford Public Art Trail, visit this webpage.

