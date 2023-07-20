Rockford Public Art Trail highlights local artists, installations

Artist Anthony Lewellen captures "When Dreams Become Reality," with this S. Main Street mural...
Artist Anthony Lewellen captures "When Dreams Become Reality," with this S. Main Street mural in Rockford.(Rockford Area Arts Council)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the last decade, the Rockford region has become an epicenter for unique and innovative public art.

Now, with the help of a digital directory, enthusiasts can learn more about who created each piece and the story behind them.

More than 100 public displays are highlighted along the new Rockford Public Art Trail, mapped out by a mobile-friendly passport available here. The passport is an online directory that uses geo-location services to highlight art in surrounding areas.

“Rockford has both a high quality and quantity of public art and we want to showcase that to potential visitors and our residents” John Groh said, president/CEO of Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB). “The new Rockford Public Art Trail will help RACVB celebrate and promote public art to visitors and also make it more accessible and easier to find and enjoy for our residents.”

Passport users can check-in at different art locations using their mobile device, and access information about the artist information, and details of the piece.

As part of the kick-off celebration of the Public Art Trail, each check-in completed by July 31 will earn points towards prizes, and every five check-ins will earn one entry into a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card.

In 2019, the bureau launched CRE8IV, Rockford’s large scale art installation initiative. Since then, more than 40 large-scale murals have been commissioned in Winnebago County along with dozens of sculptures and art installations.

“Adding public art to public spaces enhances our neighborhoods and brings vibrancy to our community, which is good for residents and makes our community more appealing to potential visitors,” Groh said.

To sign up or for more information about the Rockford Public Art Trail, visit this webpage.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal
Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.
Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died
Carl gordon, left, was last seen on May 29, 2020 in Belvidere. His body was found three weeks...
Family hopes for arrest in Belvidere man’s murder

Latest News

Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in South Beloit believed to be missing woman
A juvenile driver charged with a DUI and other charges as they caused a rollover crash injuring...
16-year-old faces multiple charges after a roll over crash
Rockford community gathers at the Sinnissippi park music shell to honor Destiny Huggins, who...
Balloon release and candlelight vigil held for Destiny Huggins at Sinnissippi Park
Rockford community gathers at the Sinnissippi park music shell to honor Destiny Huggins, who...
Balloon release and candlelight vigil held for Destiny Huggins at Sinnissippi Park