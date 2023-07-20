Rivets defeat Pit Spitters in thrilling fashion

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rivets hosted the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Bark in the Park night. It would be a ‘ruff’ start for Rockford as the Pit Spitters would score three runs and hold the Rivets scoreless through six innings.

In the top of the seventh, Nick DeMarco would end the hitting drought with a solo home run. The Rivets would go on to tie it in the bottom of the ninth. And to seal the deal, Adam Juran hit one to center field for the walk-off single.

The Rivets would win their fifth straight win and sweep the Pit Spitters.

