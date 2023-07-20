Payroll jobs increase across Illinois last month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinoisans looking for work had approximately 8,500 more opportunities added to the job pool last month.

Sectors with the largest added payroll jobs were Educational and Health Services, Construction, Leisure and Hospitality, and Government, while jobs dropped in Professional and Business Services, Manufacturing, and Trade, Transportation and Utilities. Since last year, payroll jobs have increased across the nation more than two and a half percent.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) also announces the unemployment rate in Illinois slightly dipped in June, making a fourth straight month of decline, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

“With six consecutive months of continued gains in payroll jobs, nine consecutive months of an unchanged or decreased statewide unemployment rate, and the lowest the statewide rate has been since the onset of the pandemic, today’s data is clear evidence of success in Illinois’ Road to economic recovery and stability,” Andy Manar says, deputy governor of Illinois. “Through continued efforts to prioritize investments in workforce development, jobseekers and employers have access to the tools needed to take advantage of the expanding labor market and showcase their talents throughout the state.”

The current unemployment rate in Illinois just passes the reported national unemployment rate, the smallest difference the BLS has seen since before the pandemic in February 2020. Compared to a year ago, most major industries have also seen an increase of more than 121,000 employment opportunities in nonfarm payroll jobs. The unemployment rate is down nearly 10% from this month last year, as well, identifying individuals who are currently out of work but looking for a job.

Kristin Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, says, “The state is building on momentum by investing in jobseekers and employers while ensuring Illinois’ working families have the resources and opportunities needed to thrive in a strong economic environment.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker launched Get hired Illinois in 2020, as a way to bring together those looking for jobs with hiring employees. This site connects users with the largest job search engine in the state, IllinoisJobLink.com, which recently displayed more than 100,000 available jobs.

