Nothing but the ‘wurst’ forecast for the stateline

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - If you haven’t been “grilled” on the Alpine Kiwanis brat days already, I have you covered.

Here’s the “dill,” as you take your brat to work on Friday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 60s. But, don’t “flip” out.

As we head into the afternoon we turn up the heat to a pleasant low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We should relish that sunshine, because on Saturday afternoon storm chances roll in. So, don’t get yourself into a pickle and forget your umbrella.

“Frank”ly, this forecast looks amazing.

If you take your brat to work on Friday morning you can “meat” Aaron Wilson and Andy Gannon. From 6 to 10 in the morning, they will be at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, 7300 E Riverside Blvd.

There will be a brief pause between serving times as crews will take an hour break at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., serving will be at Blain’s Farm and Fleet as well as the U-Haul at E. State Street. and Mulford Road.

The event “wraps” at 7 p.m. Friday, but will heat back up at 11 a.m. Saturday at both locations. Serving ends at 6 p.m.

To prevent being charged with a “misdeweiner” don’t forget your wallet. Tickets are $8 a piece.

