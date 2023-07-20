Nothing but the ‘wurst’ forecast for the stateline

Nothing but the Wurst forecast
Nothing but the Wurst forecast(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - If you haven’t been “grilled” on the Alpine Kiwanis brat days already, I have you covered.

Here’s the “dill,” as you take your brat to work on Friday morning, temperatures will be in the lower 60s. But, don’t “flip” out.

As we head into the afternoon we turn up the heat to a pleasant low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We should relish that sunshine, because on Saturday afternoon storm chances roll in. So, don’t get yourself into a pickle and forget your umbrella.

“Frank”ly, this forecast looks amazing.

If you take your brat to work on Friday morning you can “meat” Aaron Wilson and Andy Gannon. From 6 to 10 in the morning, they will be at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, 7300 E Riverside Blvd.

There will be a brief pause between serving times as crews will take an hour break at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., serving will be at Blain’s Farm and Fleet as well as the U-Haul at E. State Street. and Mulford Road.

The event “wraps” at 7 p.m. Friday, but will heat back up at 11 a.m. Saturday at both locations. Serving ends at 6 p.m.

To prevent being charged with a “misdeweiner” don’t forget your wallet. Tickets are $8 a piece.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman
Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.
Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Latest News

Rock River
Another Beautiful Day
Aaron's Thursday Morning Forecast--7/20/23
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may enter the area toward sunrise Thursday.
Storm chances return early Thursday morning
Tracking hot weather next week for the Rockford area
Heat, humidity return next week for the Rockford area