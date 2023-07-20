Janesville man charged in case of missing Beloit woman

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A man from Janesville faces charges in the death of a Beloit woman who went missing last week.

Lawrence Parker Jr., 45, was taken to Rock County jail. He faces one count of mutilation/hiding a corpse after police discovered Judy Sprigler’s remains Wednesday afternoon in the area of Turtle Town Hall and Colley roads in Beloit.

An autopsy by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office identified the remains Thursday with the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman
Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.
Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Latest News

Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement
Powerball jackpot graphic
Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Winnebago County
Artist Anthony Lewellen captures "When Dreams Become Reality," with this S. Main Street mural...
Rockford Public Art Trail highlights local artists, installations
Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman