Janesville man charged in case of missing Beloit woman

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A man from Janesville faces charges in the death of a Beloit woman who went missing last week.

Lawrence Parker Jr., 45, was taken to Rock County jail. He faces one count of mutilation/hiding a corpse after police discovered Judy Sprigler’s remains Wednesday afternoon in the area of Turtle Town Hall and Colley roads in Beloit.

An autopsy by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office identified the remains Thursday with the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

