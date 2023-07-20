Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement

Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a...
Both sides of the DuPage County lawsuit involving Meta Plaforms, Inc. have agreed to a class-action settlement which will give compensation to users.(Pexels)
By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Instagram users who live in Illinois could be eligible for part of a $68.5 million settlement fund thanks to a recent class-action lawsuit in DuPage County.

The social media giant has reached a settlement in the case of Parris v. Meta Platforms, Inc., which claimed the company violated user privacy by collecting and storing biometric identifiers and data without following Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) requirements.

Meta has denied any wrongdoing in the case, instead settling to avoid the expense and burden of dragging the case out further.

The lawsuit includes residents of Illinois who used Instagram anytime between August 10, 2015 through August 16, 2023.

In order to receive a settlement payment, users must submit a claim form, either online or through the mail, by September 27. Approved claims will receive a proportional share of the settlement fund.

The final approval hearing is set for October 11, 2023.

The DuPage County Circuit Court has appointed a local law firm to represent eligible users, completely free of charge. Anyone who chooses to have their own representation, may hire at their own expense.

More details on the settlement are available at www.InstagramBIPAsettlement.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in South Beloit believed to be missing woman
Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.
Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Latest News

Powerball jackpot graphic
Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Winnebago County
Artist Anthony Lewellen captures "When Dreams Become Reality," with this S. Main Street mural...
Rockford Public Art Trail highlights local artists, installations
Judy Ann Sprigler, 37, was last seen leaving her residence on July 12.
Human remains found in South Beloit believed to be missing woman
A juvenile driver charged with a DUI and other charges as they caused a rollover crash injuring...
16-year-old faces multiple charges after a roll over crash