Illinois residents can claim part of a $68.5M Instagram settlement

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Instagram users who live in Illinois could be eligible for part of a $68.5 million settlement fund thanks to a recent class-action lawsuit in DuPage County.

The social media giant has reached a settlement in the case of Parris v. Meta Platforms, Inc., which claimed the company violated user privacy by collecting and storing biometric identifiers and data without following Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) requirements.

Meta has denied any wrongdoing in the case, instead settling to avoid the expense and burden of dragging the case out further.

The lawsuit includes residents of Illinois who used Instagram anytime between August 10, 2015 through August 16, 2023.

In order to receive a settlement payment, users must submit a claim form, either online or through the mail, by September 27. Approved claims will receive a proportional share of the settlement fund.

The final approval hearing is set for October 11, 2023.

The DuPage County Circuit Court has appointed a local law firm to represent eligible users, completely free of charge. Anyone who chooses to have their own representation, may hire at their own expense.

More details on the settlement are available at www.InstagramBIPAsettlement.com.

