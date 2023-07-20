Human remains found in South Beloit believed to be missing woman

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends of Judy Ann Sprigler are in mourning Thursday after human remains found in South Beloit are connected to the missing woman.

South Beloit police say final confirmation by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office is pending, but extend their condolences to Judy’s family and friends.

According to police, Judy was last seen July 12 leaving her residence.

The remains were found Wednesday afternoon human remains believed to be those of Judy Sprigler were located by the South Beloit Police Department.

Anyone with information about Judy’s disappearance can call the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491 or submit a tip anonymously at p3tips.com.

