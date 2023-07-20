Human remains found in Beloit identified as missing woman

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Family and friends of Judy Ann Sprigler are in mourning Thursday after human remains found in Beloit are connected to the missing woman.

An autopsy conducted Thursday by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the 37-year-old’s identity. Her cause of death is pending toxicology results.

The remains were found Wednesday afternoon in the area of Turtle Town Hall and Colley roads in Beloit.

According to police, Judy was last seen July 12 leaving her residence.

Anyone with information about Judy’s disappearance can call the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491 or submit a tip anonymously at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.