Balloon release and candlelight vigil held for Destiny Huggins at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the Rockford community gather for a candlelight vigil and balloon release at the Sinnissippi Park Music Shell to honor the life of a 10-year-old Rockford girl who was killed earlier this month.

Friends and family mourn the loss of Destiny Huggins, saying she was taken too soon.

“It’s one of those things that, if it were to happen to one of myself or someone else in the community, we’d want to know that they were here for us,” said Whitney Rouse, the vigil organizer, “This can’t be the end of her name and this can’t be the end of her memory.”

Loved ones say the vigil at Sinnissippi Park comes the same day as Destiny’s funeral.

Kaylee Williams created custom candles for people to light in Destiny’s name. She hopes it helps offer solace to Huggins’ loved ones and everyone else affected by the child’s loss.

“I have a child too and nieces and nephews and, you know, our kids should be able to play outside and be kids,” said Williams, “I’m just here to honor Destiny today.”

Rodney Hayes is a pastor at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Rockford. He says this tragedy hits close to home for many people in the community. He’s asking for their prayers, peace, and strength as Destiny’s loved ones mourn.

“My two Granddaughters, all I could think about was one of them coming back and telling me the other one was kidnapped,” said Hayes, “The community needs to come together, we oughta be together. When anything like this happens, it’s a tragedy. We all should be in tears and we all should be hurting and heartfelt for this family.”

Rouse and the Huggins family invited speakers to the event, teaching safety tips to children and adults. They say they want to prevent a tragedy like this from happening to another family.

A gofundme page has been set up in Huggins’ honor to pay for funeral costs.

The link can be found here: Fundraiser by Whitney Rouse : PRINCESS DESTINY HUGGINS (gofundme.com)

