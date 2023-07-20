16-year-old facing a variety of charges after a roll over crash that injured at least 3 other people

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old picked up a plethora of charges after a rollover crash occurred on W Blanding Rd and S Whitton Rd in Jo Davies County Wednesday evening.

The driver had 4 passengers in the vehicle and injured 3 after coming around a corner to see a vehicle traveling west-bound in their lane while they were traveling east-bound. The juvenile driver swerved out of the way resulting in loss of control causing the vehicle to roll multiple times, eventually ending up landing on its wheels.

The driver and another passenger attempted to flee on foot but were eventually apprehended. The 3 injured passengers were taken to medical centers and treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile driver has been charged with a DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driving in violation of a restriction or driving with a restricted permit.

