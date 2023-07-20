10-year-old South Beloit boy reaches top 100 in national mullet championship

A 10-year-old South Beloit boy wants to be the "mane" event at the national mullet championship this summer.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Caleb begged his Mom to let him change his hairstyle, beginning his hair growth journey 2 and a half years ago. Once his hair-do began to take shape, a family friend nicknamed his hair: Mulletron.

In his free time, Caleb says he loves to ride his dirt bike and play sports, like football and baseball. Caleb and his family say shaking his mullet gives him the power to accel at sports.

Mulletron makes it past the first round of votes, but will go ‘mullet to mullet’ with dozens of other competitors in the second round.

Zoey Grimaldi, Caleb’s sister, says it’s important to be supportive of her brother during the competition.

“I just really want him to, even if he doesn’t win or whatever, he would just be happy,” said Zoey, “I’m glad that his mullet has taken him so far. Whenever we go somewhere, people just always compliment him.”

Votes can be cast for Caleb on MulletChamp.com: Caleb Grimaldi – Mulletron – Mullet Champ

Donations can be made in Caleb’s name, supporting Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. 100% of proceeds go toward building and remodeling homes for injured veterans.

