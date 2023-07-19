Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

