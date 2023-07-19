Warmer, more humid Wednesday, storms to follow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve been quite spoiled in the weather department to start the workweek.

Tuesday brought the Stateline another day of abundant sunshine, only briefly interrupted at times by a few decorative cumulus clouds, to go along with extremely pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Modest changes are in the offing come Wednesday as winds begin to turn a bit more southerly as the day wears on. The end result will be slightly warmer temperatures as well as a small uptick in humidity. However, as mid-July days go, we know it could be much, much worse. As things stand now, we can expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the middle 80s.

Southerly winds and sunshine Wednesday will allow for warmer air to arrive. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things will turn a bit more muggy late Wednesday into Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak disturbance will take aim on the region Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Ahead of it, moisture will continue to increase, giving Wednesday night a considerably more muggy feel. There may be just enough of an increase in moisture that a few widely scattered showers or storms may brush the region after midnight toward sunrise Thursday. Should storms occur, severe weather would not be a concern, given the timing of the storms’ arrival.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A brief stab of humidity arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While Thursday will start off on a muggy note, winds are to quickly shift once again to the northwest, which will allow sunshine to quickly return and humidity levels to drop almost as quickly. We’ll still warm into the middle 80s, though the air should have a decidedly more comfortable feel to it.

Sunshine is quickly due back in Thursday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more comfortable air returns to the area Thursday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’ll set the stage for what promises to be an eminently pleasant stretch of weather to end the workweek and ring in the weekend. Friday and Saturday are both to feature an abundance of sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures are to reach the lower 80s on Friday and the middle 80s on Saturday, which could not possibly bode better for Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days, which will officially kick off bright and early on 23 News This Morning Friday!

The forecast looks just about perfect for Alpine Kiwanis Brat Days this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.