ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A sun and cloud mix today with highs in the middle 80′s. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late tonight early tomorrow morning. Low 80′s tomorrow through Saturday. Back to the middle 80′s on Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Upper 80′s and humid beginning of next week.

