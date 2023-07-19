Rockford Public Schools partners with staffing company to hire substitute teachers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With substitute teachers in high demand nationwide, Rockford Public Schools is taking a new hiring approach for the upcoming school year.

“The need for subs is rising because of that teacher shortage and it’s causing stress on the number of subs,” said Matt Zediker, Rockford Public Schools’ chief human resource officer.

In 2018, District 205 started working with staffing company Insight before switching to Kelly Services. As of July 1, Edustaff became RPS’ newest partner.

“They bring a great customer service approach to working with our community and our substitute teachers to make sure that we have the best folks in our classrooms,” Zediker said.

Edustaff is based in Michigan and helps recruit substitute and paraprofessional candidates for school districts across the country.

“We just don’t fit a body in a classroom. We want to fit someone in there that is dedicated to making a difference in a student’s life,” said Edustaff National Field Services Director, Ernest Tisdale.

Edustaff says its focus is on the students and getting the word out in the community about RPS’ substitute needs. Company leaders say their methods work.

“We’re seeing more subs being placed into the classrooms, and we’re seeing just a steady growth overall,” said Tisdale.

Zediker says a lack of substitutes creates a domino effect; there are fewer candidates available to sub if one of them has to teach full time.

“We really want to ensure that we have a large, viable substitute pool because that’s what students need and our teachers are bound to miss days and so we want to make sure that our system can handle that and our kids can continue to progress,” said Zediker.

Those interested in becoming a substitute teacher for RPS 205 can submit an application here.

