Rockford man killed in Elm Street shooting identified

Anyone with information in Rashad Pelzer’s death is asked to contact Rockford police.
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford...
A 41-year-old man has been killed from the injuries he sustained from a shooting in Rockford Friday night.(WIFR)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified Rashad Pelzer, 41, as the Rockford man killed in a shooting last week.

Investigators say Pelzer died at the hospital after he was shot around 7 p.m., July 14, in the 3500 block of Elm Street in Rockford.

No charges have been announced in Pelzer’s death. On Monday, Rockford police chief Carla Redd made a plea to anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s too easy to say you don’t want to get involved, however, if the victim was your family member or friend, you would want the responsible parties held accountable,” Chief Redd said in a news release.

