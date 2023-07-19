Rockford man killed in Elm Street shooting identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified Rashad Pelzer, 41, as the Rockford man killed in a shooting last week.

Shooting investigation in the 3500 block of Elm. An adult male sustained life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area while we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 15, 2023

Investigators say Pelzer died at the hospital after he was shot around 7 p.m., July 14, in the 3500 block of Elm Street in Rockford.

No charges have been announced in Pelzer’s death. On Monday, Rockford police chief Carla Redd made a plea to anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s too easy to say you don’t want to get involved, however, if the victim was your family member or friend, you would want the responsible parties held accountable,” Chief Redd said in a news release.

