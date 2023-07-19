Rockford man, 24, killed in rooftop party shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office identified Myles Seward, 24, as the man shot during a party early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. July 16 on the roof of Burnham Lofts at 202 W. State Street. Officers say Seward was shot multiple times after an argument escalated. He later died at a local hospital.

No suspects are charged in Seward’s death, although police ask anyone with information to come forward.

Seward’s death was one of two deadly shootings in a matter of hours. Rockford police chief Carla Redd issued a statement Monday saying the senseless loss of human life has to stop.

