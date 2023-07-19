Powerball jackpot reaches $1B after three months, historic moment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The recent Powerball jackpot makes history for the third time as it reaches $1B.

The Powerball started off at $20M back in April when the first round of numbers were drawn. Now the big number is $1B as of Monday night.

If nobody winds tonight, that number will only rise. According to Powerball, this is the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. history with a cash value of more than $500M. 23 News asked Rockford residents what they would do with the money if they won.

“I would donate to charity, especially animal sanctuaries and animal shelters. The city as far as keeping it nice, trash free. Definitely try to help the homeless people out because we definitely have a homeless people problem in Rockford, especially downtown,” said Jay D’Vorak a cook with CJ’s Public House.

“I’m going to buy more cats. I’m going to get an apartment because technically it counts as income here, so I would have it. We get an apartment and we buy more cats,” said Roni and Reece Pearce who came from Alabama.

“My first step would be to pay off all of my parents debts and loans and then I would give half to my parents,” said Amine Filali, “The other half I would open up a golf course in conjunction to a restaurant, and I would spend the rest of my life just golfing.”

The last time the Powerball jackpot rolled numbers this high was in 2022. That’s when a California resident, Edwin Castro, won $2B. Tonight is the next drawing of the Powerball numbers.

If you’re playing tonight, good luck!

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.