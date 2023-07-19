Memorial at tenth avenue park in honor of Lamar Bell

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Family and friends gather at Tenth Avenue Park to remember a man they called Mar-Mar. According to them, Rockford man Lamar Bell died following a traffic stop Sunday night by Illinois State Police.

23 News was at the memorial, where dozens of teary-eyed faces fill the park, carrying signs in Bell’s honor. Some posters created by those at the vigil have pictures and happy memories of Bell, while some call for justice following his death.

“My dad was a cool dude... everybody loved him,” said Tijir Rahn, Bell’s son.

A crowd forms at tenth avenue park Tuesday night in honor of a Rockford man who died Monday. Lamar bell was a friend to many and a father to Rahn.

“Laid-back, chill, funny... life of the party... you’ll know he’s around. You just know, he’ll make sure you know,” said Rahn.

The gathering was near 10th avenue and Kishwaukee street. That’s where Illinois state police say troopers conducted a traffic stop Sunday night, when the man who was pulled over requested an ambulance.

He was then taken to the hospital where he died on Monday. Investigators have not identified the man who died, but friends and family of Lamar Bell say it was him.

“He was very loved... I’m surprised it ain’t more,” said Starlene Bell, a relative of Lamar, “but you know the night’s not over with... the whole block will be filled before you know it.”

Many at the memorial held signs demanding justice. Some posts on social media claimed there was more to the story surrounding Lamar Bell’s death.

“They don’t know, like, who they killed,” said Rahn, “everybody knows him... so of course we’re gonna be out here until justice is served.”

Rockford police released a statement on twitter:

“We have been made aware of inaccurate information being posted on social media regarding the death of Lamar Bell. The Rockford Police Department had no involvement in this incident.”

Winnebago County Sherrif’s office tells 23 News they were not involved in any way with Sunday’s traffic stop. Illinois State Police say they will not be making any further comments before seeing an autopsy report, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

On his Facebook, Rahn posted that there will be a protest tomorrow morning. Location and time have not been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.