Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source: CNN, WANG CHENG-RU)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A massive “doomsday fish” stuns deep sea divers in international waters.

Divers say they were dazzled by an enormous deep-sea oarfish recently spotted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.

The 6-foot-long fish was found dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

And if that isn’t ominous enough, the creature is known as a “messenger from the sea God’s palace.”

It has gained a reputation as being a “doomsday fish” as legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
El sorteo de este lunes 10 de julio tiene un premio mayor de $675 millones, el noveno mayor en...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in South Beloit
“It isn’t a perfect document, nothing is, the constitution isn’t, it’s been amended 27 times,”
Locals react to Illinois Supreme Court SAFE-T Act ruling
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal
Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Illinois Supreme Court upholds end to cash bail; change to go into effect Sept. 18

Latest News

First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others
Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.
Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died
Richard Kimble, 36, is accused of DUI, improper lane usage and driving with a canceled license.
Cortland man charged with DUI after DeKalb Co. crash
Beloit Public Library hosts job fair
Beloit Public Library hosts job fair