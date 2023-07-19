Lifescape Community Services look to expand services to seniors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the United States, the 65 and older population is growing at an unprecedented rate, with no signs of slowing down. The National Institute of Health predicts this age group will double over the next three decades. Members of Lifescape Community Services say they will continue to expand services.

Last year, the organization started a Mental Health Outreach Program, after the need for these services grew during the pandemic. Through the Meals on Wheels Program, the organization serves 1200 people a day, with drivers helping with wellness checks.

“If that individual does not answer the door, we have our HDM case workers that are working hard in the background, that make sure and they follow up,” said Community Outreach Coordinator, Carli Jonet. “They make calls to the client to see where they are at, they make calls to the family members. And if we still can’t, we do a wellness check with the police department at the end of the day.”

The help isn’t stopping there though. Back in May, the organization helped run a community clean up for people who needed help tending to their yards. In September, the Lifescape Community Expo will occur at Rock Valley College, allowing residents to gain valuable information on things like Healthcare or Funeral Services.

“The economy is changing so much right now someone might need help with food stamps, getting into Medicare and Medicaid, life-heap is helping with you heat and electric bills, so really just helping everybody in the economy right now, in the community, with seniors and the disabled population,” Jonet said.

With the rising number of seniors, the organization are ready to face the issue head-on. In fact, they want to expand their Meals on Wheels program into more towns and villages in Winnebago County.

