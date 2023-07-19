July 19 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 19 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
El sorteo de este lunes 10 de julio tiene un premio mayor de $675 millones, el noveno mayor en...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in South Beloit
“It isn’t a perfect document, nothing is, the constitution isn’t, it’s been amended 27 times,”
Locals react to Illinois Supreme Court SAFE-T Act ruling
Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Illinois Supreme Court upholds end to cash bail; change to go into effect Sept. 18
Tortilla Express opened July 12, at 202 W. State St., Rockford, Illinois.
New restaurant caps downtown Rockford historic redevelopment project

Latest News

Family and friends gather at Tenth Avenue Park to remember a man they called Mar-Mar. According...
Memorial at tenth avenue park in honor of Lamar Bell
Family and friends gather at Tenth Avenue Park to remember a man they called Mar-Mar. According...
Memorial at tenth avenue park in honor of Lamar Bell
Photo of one of the boosters Collins Aerospace built for NASA's Boeing Core Stage RS-25 engines.
Collins Aerospace in Rockford helps astronauts get to the moon
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Adrift for 3 months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued him