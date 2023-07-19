IceHogs sign Blackhawk’s fifth-round pick Marcel Marcel to one-year deal

Marcel becomes the first 2023 draft pick to join the IceHogs
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After being the 131st overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft, Marcel Marcel will opt to enter the league rather than return to the junior level.

Marcel, 19, signed a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season. He’ll be the fifth new player to sign an AHL contract with the IceHogs this offseason.

The Czech native brings size to the wing position as the teenager is listed at 6′4″, 243 pounds. Last year Marcel played for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Gatineau Olympiques. While in Canada the new signee racked up 14 goals and 18 assists in 52 games and posted a +22 rating. He also stood out in the playoffs with eight points in 13 games.

The Hogs open the season in California when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on October 13.

