Heat, humidity return next week for the Rockford area

Tracking hot weather next week for the Rockford area(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a week of near-perfect weather, our luck may soon run out.

Starting around July 24, temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s, but winds coming from the south will also push humidity levels higher.

The increase in heat and humidity is caused by the location and movement of our jet stream. This week, the jet stream stayed south of our area, keeping the warmer temperatures in the southwestern portion of the U.S., allowing for cooler Canadian air to decrease our temperatures.

Next week, our jet stream will be forced north into Canada. This will make the heat and humidity from the south come into our area and drastically increase our temperatures.

