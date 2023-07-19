Freeport’s Cadence Diduch returns home with third-straight national title

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third year in a row, Freeport’s Cadence Diduch is a Fargo National Champion.

The rising senior earned her three-peat in dominating fashion, including a 10-0 championship victory in the junior women’s 132-pound weight class.

“It’s pretty exciting, exciting every time I can get that national title,” Diduch said. “But I would say the best part is training for that and at the end and everyone congratulating you from your past and they say thanks and I think that’s pretty cool.’

The Fargo title isn’t the only championship Diduch has earned this year, as the Pretzel also won a U17 Pan-American title in Mexico City in June. The stateline native was part of a dominant U17 girls team that saw ten wrestlers earn nine gold medals and one silver medal.

“It was really cool because you could see how we’re all pretty good up there but we all train differently so we had to learn how to adjust with how we warmed up differently too,” Diduch said.

One of Diduch’s coaches, Josh Alber, sees Diduch’s success as a way to inspire other stateline wrestlers.

“A big part of it is just belief is you see other people do it and you believe you can do it and that’s probably 50% of the battle so hopefully it’s become realistic to them and hopefully they can see themselves doing it,” Alber said.

Diduch has one more year of high school and then is looking to continue wrestling in college and hopefully beyond that.

“I’m just going to try and keep on training and achieve the goals that I haven’t achieved yet like hopefully making a world team and then wrestling in the Olympics one day so I’ll keep training for those,” Diduch said.

Along with Diduch, Boylan’s Netavia Wickson earned a runner-up finish and Hononegah’s Angelina Cassioppi earned 4th place at Fargo as well.

