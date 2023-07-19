Family hopes for arrest in Belvidere man’s murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of a Belvidere man whose body was found in Joliet three years ago is hoping new developments will lead to the arrest of his killer.

“I am just now able, after three years, to even go back to work,” said Nadine Gordon, who last saw her son, 35-year-old Carl gordon, on May 29, 2020.

Three weeks later, Gordon’s bullet-riddled body was found in the Calumet River. Nadine believes he was lured from Belvidere on his Harley-Davidson and shot multiple times.

”I believe that’s when he was murdered, between 8 p.m., and 11 p.m.,” she said, adding that Carl was likely killed not long after he arrived in Joliet, in the area of a motorcycle club he was familiar with.

“The signal on his phone that we received came from that area, the last two signals,” she said.

At the time of the homicide, Nadine lived with Carl and his three kids in a home that once stood where the new General Mills facility is being built in Belvidere. After he was killed, she moved away from the area.

”I didn’t want to stay in Belvidere because it was too painful,” she said. “There’s a lot of memories.”

What else she finds painful is what else she’s learned from the investigation.

“The day he was murdered, he was around people he knew very well,” she said.

That’s also a revelation that does’t sit well with others who were closed to Carl.

”They don’t deserve to be walking the streets and being able to be with their families when ours was destroyed,” said Tricia Horseman, the mother of Carl’s daughters.

Both women have another strong message for the shooter and those they now believe were involved in planning and covering up the murder.

“You will go to jail, and you will serve your time,” Nadine said.

The death of Carl Gordon is being handled by the Illinois State Police and the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office. Neither agency has commented on the investigation.

