Cortland man charged with DUI after DeKalb Co. crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after a fiery car crash Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

Richard Kimble of Cortland is accused of driving under the influence on Peace Road, south of Bethany Road, when he hit a telephone pole. The impact of the crash caused the car to catch on fire. Rescue crews got Kimble out of the vehicle and rushed him to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

He is also charged with driving on a canceled license and improper lane usage.

