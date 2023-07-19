Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died

Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.
Friends and family gathered July 18 in Rockford to remember 33-year-old Lamar Bell.(23 WIFR)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy on a man who died after a traffic stop with Illinois State Police is inconclusive, but there is no evidence of traumatic injury.

According to Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski, the office is waiting on toxicology test results for Lamar Bell which may take several weeks.

In a news release, the coroner’s office says Bell was stopped by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 17. During the stop near 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street, Bell had an apparent medical crisis, asked for an ambulance and later died in the emergency room of a local hospital.

On Tuesday, several claims alleging law enforcement’s involvement in Bell’s death circulated social media platforms, and Bell’s family and friends held a gathering calling for justice.

ISP released a statement Tuesday saying they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police
Illinois State Police: Man dies after traffic stop in Rockford
El sorteo de este lunes 10 de julio tiene un premio mayor de $675 millones, el noveno mayor en...
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in South Beloit
“It isn’t a perfect document, nothing is, the constitution isn’t, it’s been amended 27 times,”
Locals react to Illinois Supreme Court SAFE-T Act ruling
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal
Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Illinois Supreme Court upholds end to cash bail; change to go into effect Sept. 18

Latest News

Rockford Public Schools administration building at 501 7th St. in Rockford, Illinois.
Rockford Public Schools partners with staffing company to hire substitute teachers
Family and friends gather at Tenth Avenue Park to remember a man they called Mar-Mar. According...
Memorial at 10th Avenue Park in honor of Lamar Bell
Family and friends gather at Tenth Avenue Park to remember a man they called Mar-Mar. According...
Memorial at tenth avenue park in honor of Lamar Bell
Photo of one of the boosters Collins Aerospace built for NASA's Boeing Core Stage RS-25 engines.
Collins Aerospace in Rockford helps astronauts get to the moon