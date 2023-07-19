Coroner’s Office: More tests needed to determine how Lamar Bell died

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy on a man who died after a traffic stop with Illinois State Police is inconclusive, but there is no evidence of traumatic injury.

According to Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski, the office is waiting on toxicology test results for Lamar Bell which may take several weeks.

In a news release, the coroner’s office says Bell was stopped by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 17. During the stop near 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street, Bell had an apparent medical crisis, asked for an ambulance and later died in the emergency room of a local hospital.

On Tuesday, several claims alleging law enforcement’s involvement in Bell’s death circulated social media platforms, and Bell’s family and friends held a gathering calling for justice.

ISP released a statement Tuesday saying they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.