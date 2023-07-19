Collins Aerospace builds engine parts for NASA’s Artemis program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Collins Aerospace in Rockford gets the green light from NASA to help get four astronauts to the moon for the first time in half a century.

“Artemis 1 was an eye watering, staggering success,” said Marcia Lindstrom, who is the SLS strategic communications for NASA.

Space buffs will remember the date, December 19. 1972 as it was the last time astronauts stepped foot on the moon. Now, almost 50 years later, NASA has plans to put another crew of astronauts on the moon, but this trip will include a woman and a person of color for the first time ever. The spacecraft will also have an even faster engine.

“Yeah it’s a really exciting time for Collins Aerospace to be part of the Artemis program, its twin sister Apollo,” said Chad Schoenrock, the senior program manager for Collins Aerospace.

This marks the first time since the Apollo missions of the 1970′s that Collins Aerospace has been called on by NASA to build parts for the rockets engine. The Thrust Vector Control (TVC) on the Boeing Core Stage RS-25 engines, will help maintain the rocket’s rotation and the Northrup Grumman Solid Rocket Boosters, will propel Artemis off the launch pad.

NASA announced this program will also include 8.8M pounds of thrust from the TVC, they will test Orion’s life support system, the crew will return to Earth at 30x the speed of sound.

“We got more rockets to build, we got more space craft to build. We have more missions to go,” said Lindstrom.

The Artemis program is broken up into three phases:

Phase I: Successfully launched Artemis I in November 16, 2022 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There was no crew on board the spacecraft to test the rockets ability to make it to the moon and orbit around it, according to Successfully launched Artemis I in November 16, 2022 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There was no crew on board the spacecraft to test the rockets ability to make it to the moon and orbit around it, according to space.com

Phase II: Will carry the first four astronauts on a 10-day mission to complete a lunar fly-by, a total of 600,000 miles and go farther from Earth than any human has ever before. This will take place in 2024.

Phase III: The last phase will carry all four crew members to the moon where a woman and a person of color will step foot on the moon for the first time ever. They will remain on the moon for around a week, according to space.com. This will take place in 2025.

Phase three also works at developing an ongoing presence on Mars.

“Apollo is about getting there, Artemis is about staying there and going beyond,” said Lindstrom.

“I’m really proud and happy to be part of this team and I’m really excited to see you know NASA return our astronauts to the moon,” Schoenrock expresses.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.