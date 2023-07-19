Beloit Public Library hosts job fair

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Beloit residents filled the Public Library Wednesday afternoon, with their resumes in hand as the library hosted a job fair.

About 20 employers in Rock County and the surrounding areas had more than 200 openings.

Job seekers could use the public computer lab to complete their online job applications and print resumes.

“I think, people who are wanting to work that will show up to work and do a good job, but I think that’s what we’re all looking for right now, we agree there are a lot more employers we could always use some more employees” said Manpower on-site supervisor Nicole Pfundheller.

