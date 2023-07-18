The Underground Art Gallery celebrates five years downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford art gallery has been open for five years in the heart of the city.

The Underground Art Gallery opened in 2018 at 418 E. State St., in the lower level of what once was Kuma’s Asian Bistro.

“Helping people to do things to challenges themselves,” Golan said, referring to one reason why his business has thrived for the last five years.

The 62-year-old Golan holds live painting events and collaborative shows, where attendees help him create unique pieces. The events are held at the gallery and across the country.

”I actually engage with people—100 to 150 people a night I talk to and actually become my friends,” Golan said.

Golan says the people he meets are who inspire him to create, special, uniquely marketable paintings that sell for as much as $2,000 or more. But’s it not about the money, or even the art.

“For me, interaction with people comes before painting,” he said. “I am much more interested in the stories that people have.”

That’s the same philosophy that has kept him in the art game for 27 years. Golan says he’s never without ideas.

“You don’t have to look for inspiration,” he said. “It’s right there. You’re right there, standing in the middle of it.”

Not only is The Underground an art gallery, it’s also a music and entertainment venue.

“I’ve had jazz bands,” he said. “I’ve had rock bands. I’ve had comedy nights.”

Golan also inspires others to keep creating and believing in themselves.

“He ups the game all time,” said Rockford artist and curator Rhiannon Yandell. “He keeps producing so it makes me reflect on, ‘If I haven’t painted in a couple weeks, what’s going on?’”

Golan does about 40-50 live and collaborative events and creates more than 100 paintings every year. Many of his pieces are available for sale at The Underground.

