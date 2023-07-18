Sun-splashed skies to continue Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our workweek got off to an extremely pleasant start Monday, thanks in large part to the nearly unlimited sunshine present throughout the day.

Potentially of greater importance than the sunshine, pleasant temperatures, and comfortable humidity levels, was the significant improvement in air quality, as smoke from Canadian wildfires has steadily pushed southward over the past 24 hours.

If you didn’t have an opportunity to get out and enjoy Monday’s gorgeous conditions, fear not. Another winner is on tap for our Tuesday. Once again, sunshine is to be generously featured throughout the day, with just a few fair weather clouds expected to decorate our skies on occasion. We’ll warm into the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon, though a continued northwesterly breeze will ensure that humidity will remain eminently comfortable.

Aside from a few clouds, quiet conditions are expected Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday will bring slightly warmer conditions as well as a modest uptick in humidity as winds shift to more of a southerly direction. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 80s by Wednesday afternoon. Initially, it was thought that a few storms may percolate in the afternoon hours Wednesday, but that no longer appears to be the case.

A few more clouds are likely over our area Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak cold front’s passage late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning may touch off a few widely scattered showers or storms, though that’s far from a slam dunk.

A few showers are possible late Wednesday night or very early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once Thursday morning rolls around, winds will shift back to the northwest, allowing for sunshine to return and humidity levels to drop off once again.

Sunshine is likely to quickly move back in Thursday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Expect humidity to tick up midweek, but overall things look to be comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The Wednesday night/Thursday morning rain chance happens to be the only one of any consequence in our forecast for the remainder of the workweek, and perhaps even longer than that. Fortunately, that means we’ll have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of any outdoor plans we may have.

Things look to be very quiet this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On the other side of the ledger, we’ll likely continue to reverse any positive momentum we were able to establish in the last week or two regarding our rainfall deficit and the persistent drought we’ve experienced. In all likelihood, we’ll see a sizeable increase in our precipitation shortfall and a potential worsening of our drought situation.

Rainfall deficits are likely to grow this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

