New restaurant caps downtown Rockford historic redevelopment project

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in more than a decade, the ground floor of one of Rockford’s flagship buildings is fully occupied.

With the opening of Tortilla Express, Burnham Lofts, the old Rockford Trust Building at 202 W. State St. , has two retail tenants that face three downtown streets.

Willow Beauty Center is at the corner of West State and Wyman streets. Tortilla Express is on the opposite corner of the historic building, at West State and South Main streets.

Willow opened in 2021 while Tortilla Express started serving quick Mexican cuisine on July 12. Neighbors say the fully completed 62-unit mixed-used apartment complex shows that the decade-long effort to redevelop the heart of Rockford continues to pay off.

“Restaurants, a different variety,” said Kim Carter, a paralegal who’s worked downtown for more than 20 years and has seen the area’s transformation. “It’s sort of an urban feel, a city feel down here. It’s a big improvement.”

The project to turn the Trust Building into the Burnham Lofts was completed in 2017. A failed plan to put a grocery store on the ground floor and the pandemic slowed efforts to find other tenants for the space.

Before Willow, the last retail operation in Burnham Lofts was the Rockford IceHogs merchandise store, before it moved to the BMO Center.

