Locals react to Illinois Supreme Court SAFE-T Act ruling

(WIFR) - In December of 2022, a Kankakee County judge ruled the no cash bail portion of the SAFE-T Act as unconstitutional. This meant that until further notice, counties involved in that lawsuit would not have to implement it until further notice.

Well, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled it constitutional, meaning these counties have 60 days (September 18) to get it going.

“This definitely doesn’t help the citizens of the state, it doesn’t help those law-abiding citizens maintain their safety, maintain their quality of life,” said Ogle County Sheriff, Brian VanVickle.

VanVickle was one of the multiple county sheriffs to speak out about the law. Not only does he think it will make the area more dangerous, but he also says it will overwhelm an already short-staffed department.

“There’s certainly going to be you know, increase in calls for service, increase in calls for crime. We’re short-handed as well you know, we’re a rural county we’re 758 square miles,” he added.

Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall also voiced concerns about the law, but some of the county board, like District D member Jim Hart, call it a huge win for the state.

“I believe it’s the right thing to do, I believe it’s the constitutionally correct thing to do,” he said.

While people like VanVickle think it will make communities unsafe, people like Hart believe it will make them safer.

“What it will prevent is somebody that shouldn’t be in society, but can afford to bail out,” Hart said.

Whatever the opinions are on this, it is now law. VanVickle says his office, and others, are ready to do their job.

“It wasn’t unexpected, we had all of our policies in place in December expecting that it would go into effect in January so we’re ready to move on,” he told 23 News.

Hart adds if there is a problem with the law, it will be fixed.

“It isn’t a perfect document, nothing is, the constitution isn’t, it’s been amended 27 times,” said Hart.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.