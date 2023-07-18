Janesville man sentenced to federal prison for armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was sentenced to federal prison Monday for committing armed robberies across south central Wisconsin.

Devonti Wilson will serve 13 years for armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, which he pleaded guilty to on March 21.

U.S. District Judge William Conley said during sentencing that a significant sentence was warranted, as no previous sentence had stopped the 38-year-old from committing more crimes.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wilson pointed a gun at the clerk on a Lion’s Quick Mart in Janesville on Sept. 8, 2020, demanding money and cigarettes. Wilson told the clerk “hurry up or you’ll die.”

Officials explained that Wilson committed similar armed robberies over the next three hours in Fitchburg and in Madison. He also attempted a fourth armed robbery at a Madison BP.

Two days later, he committed four armed robberies in Janesville. Officials say he pulled a gun on employees at each location.

Authorities found Wilson shortly after the last robbery in a vehicle near his home and arrested him. Police reported finding bait bills from one of the convenience stores, cash, cigarettes and a loaded gun.

The agency noted Wilson had been convicted of multiple felony offenses at the time of the robberies and was not allowed to have a firearm. He was also on active state supervision at the time of the robberies from a 2018 conviction for robbery with use of force.

